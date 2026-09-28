DDA flat sale: Planning to buy home in Delhi? Over 4,000 1, 2, 3 BHK flat options likely to available this Diwali

DDA plans to launch a festive housing scheme with over 4,000 flats in Narela while extending 25% discounted booking for existing schemes.

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DDA flat sale- Representational AI image

DDA flat sale: In a matter of good news for those who are planning to buy homes in New Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing to roll out a major housing scheme offering over 4,000 residential units ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali festive season. In the recent big update, the new scheme of the DDA will feature 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations located in Narela and other prime sectors across the national capital, supported by dedicated nodal officers to assist prospective buyers. Here are all the details you need to know about the DDA flat sale expected around Dussehra and Diwali 2026.

DDA flat sale details

Concurrently, officials indicated that booking deadlines for active programs, including the DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana and Nagarik Awaas Yojana, may be extended by approximately one month beyond their current late-September deadline. Both active schemes currently feature an upfront 25 percent discount across ready-to-move housing inventory in designated Narela sectors, a report by Daily Jagran said.

DDA Festive Housing & Active Schemes Summary

Parameter Details Upcoming Festive Scheme Proposed launch around Dussehra-Diwali (October–November 2026) Inventory Offered Over 4,000 flats (1, 2, and 3 BHK) in Narela and other locations Active Ongoing Schemes DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana & Nagarik Awaas Yojana Discounting Structure Flat 25% special discount on existing flat inventory Booking Window Extension Existing late-September deadline likely extended by one month Eligible Target Demographics Karmayogi (Serving/retired government staff); Nagarik (General public)

Festive Expansion: DDA’s new initiative aims to expand urban housing availability with over 4,000 units across various income segments, accompanied by nodal officer deployments to streamline allotment support.

Karmayogi Scheme Specifics: Reserved strictly for serving and retired government personnel, offering 1 and 2 BHK ready-to-move inventory in Narela’s Pockets 6, 9, 13, and Sectors A-1 to A-4.

DDA flat sale: How to apply?

Digital Application Portal: Eligible citizens can submit applications, verify employment documentation, select preferred pockets and pay registration fees online via DDA’s official services portal ( eservices.dda.org.in ).

DDA holds discussions with architects, SPA experts for Master Plan for Delhi 2047

In a related update, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held consultations with architects, planners and other professional stakeholders aiming to foster wider stakeholder understanding and facilitating effective and participatory implementation of the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047).

The sixth and seventh rounds of stakeholder consultations organised by the DDA on the directions of Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu, provided an opportunity for participating stakeholders to share their views, suggestions and feedback on various aspects of Delhi’s planned development.

Suggestions were received on parking infrastructure, traffic management in the national capital and various aspects of redevelopment projects.