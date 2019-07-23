DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Applicants of the DDA’s Housing Scheme 2019 on Tuesday will be allotted flats located at the Vikas Sadan in New Delhi based on a lottery draw. The scheme was established for the purpose of selling nearly 18,000 newly-built flats in Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas of Delhi.

A senior official of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said, “The draw of lots for the scheme will be held on July 23 and begin at noon, and the process will be streamed live on the web through the DDA website.”

Proposed by the DDA this year, the housing scheme was launched on March 25 with a deadline of May 10. After receiving a lukewarm response, the deadline for the application was extended by a month till June 10. Notably, the scheme attracted nearly 50,000 applications.

“All preparations are being made for the randomised computer-based draw of lots for the scheme. Interested applicants can also visit the DDA headquarters at Vikas Sadan at INA to watch the proceedings at Nagarik Suvidha Kendra,” said the officer on Monday.

In total, as many as 17,922 flats are on offer in four categories namely Higher Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), stated a senior DDA official.

The number of flats available in these categories is 488 for HIG, 1,555 for MIG, 8,383 for LIG and 7,496 for EWS. For the EWS category, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 25,000, while the fee for the LIG category was Rs 1 lakh and for MIG and HIG flats at Rs 2 lakh respectively.

On June 11, DDA’s vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor attributed the poor response by applicants to bulk of the flats being located in Narela area in outer Delhi, among other factors. Taking the issue into consideration, the DDA had recently approved a proposal to reduce the cost of EWS flats in Narela “by up to 40 per cent of the construction cost”. The modified rates would apply to allottees of the current scheme. Moreover, any leftover flats would then be re-advertised soon at concessional rates to the economically weaker section, noted DDA.

(With Agency inputs)