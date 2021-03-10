DDA Housing Scheme 2021 Draw Lotter Live Results: DDA Housing Scheme 2021 Draw or Lottery is being held today. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is holding the lottery for house allotment today i.e Wednesday, March 10. The DDA is holding the lottery for properties in areas like Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Paschim Puri, and Narela. The DDA is allotting flats in the categories of HIG, MIG, EWS, and Level-3 in the aforementioned areas. You can watch the live streaming and results of the DDA housing scheme 2021 draw. People had applied for the DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery. The entire process has been online. The application forms were submitted online. Similarly, documentation, payments, and letters were done via online mode. The lottery or draw is taking place under the watchful presence of judges and senior DDA officials. The payment mode was “Cash Down” and “Hire Purchase”. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes For Hair Transformation, Asks Fans to Choose Colours Balayage or Blonde For Her- Viral Video

When and How to Watch DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery Live: One can watch live streaming of the DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery Draw at the official website of DDA – http://dda.webcast.ml/. One can also watch the live streaming on the Delhi Development Authority’s YouTube channel. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccination Rare Side-Effect: What is COVID Arm? All You Need to Know About This Angry Red Rash

DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery Draw Results: You can also check the DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery Draw Results. The results have Application or Flat numbers, Registration numbers, Applicants’ names, flat type, flat number, floor, flat category, and Location. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: In Big Relief, Govt Employees & Pensioners to Get Pending DA, DR Installments From July | Details

Notably, DDA Housing Scheme 2021 is linked to the “Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme” under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for all (Urban). Approximately 1353 flats are being allotted. Out of the total, around 254 are HIG category, 757 are MIG category, 52 are LIG category, and 291 are EWS category, as per details provided by DDA on its official website. The DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery draw is being held at Vikas Sadan in New Delhi’s INA area.