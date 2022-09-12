DDA Housing Scheme 2022: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch an online running Housing Scheme from Monday, September 12, 2022, on a first, come first serve basis. This will provide interested persons with a chance to buy DDA flats at any time without waiting for the launch of the Housing Scheme. As per the official notice, the scheme offers about 8500 flats in EWS and LIG categories. In Narela, the EWS flats are priced between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 12.42 lakh while the LIG flats are priced between Rs 18.10 lakh and Rs 22.80 lakh, as reported by Indian Express.Also Read - Want to Change Photo in Passport? Here's Step-By-Step Guide

In the initial 1st phase of the scheme, 1,281 flats will be available till the entire inventory is sold out. After the inventory is sold out or as decided by the Competent Authority, the additional inventory will be added. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.

Direct Link: DDA Housing Scheme 2022 Official Notification

How to Apply?

Interested persons can check all relevant details like the size of the flats, location of the pocket, Layout, and plan of the flat and pocket online by visiting the official website, eservices.dda.org.in. The person applying for flats under this Scheme is required to deposit application money as given below.

EWS: Rs. 10,000

LIG: Rs. 15,000

“The application money paid will be adjusted against the cost of the flat but be non-refundable in case of surrender/cancellation,” reads the notification.

DDA Housing Flat Scheme 2022- Key Points to Remember