Home

Business

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Launch Before Diwali: Check Flat Prices, Locations And Other Key Details

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Launch Before Diwali: Check Flat Prices, Locations And Other Key Details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Housing Scheme 2023 will be launched before Diwali on a 'first come first serve' basis. Check locations, flat details, prices and other important information.

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Navratri-Durga Puja season has ended and now another festive season is round the corner as the country gears up to celebrate Diwali 2023. Before Diwali, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has made an amazing announcement, this is for those people who are looking to buy a house in New Delhi. DDA has announced its biggest housing scheme, DDA Housing Scheme 2023, which will be launched in the first week of November, which is before Diwali. If you are also dreaming of a beautiful house in the national capital, then this news update is for you. Read more to know when will the DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Applications begin, how many and what kind of flats will be up for sale, price of the houses and what will be the location of these apartments..

Trending Now

DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Application, Location

As mentioned earlier, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Housing Scheme 2023 has been announced and will be launched before Diwali, i.e. in this week itself. DDA is slated to open applications for a total of 32,000 flats and the application will be based on a ‘First Come First Serve’ basis. Most of these flats are in areas like Narela, Dwarka Sector 19B, Dwarka Sector-14 and Loknayak Puram.

You may like to read

DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Types Of Flats

This time, the scheme includes EWS, LIG, MIG, HIG, Super HIG flats, penthouses and luxury flats as well. In Dwark Sector 19B, there are more than 700 flats (EWS Category), 900 flats (MIG Category), 170 (Super HIG Category) and 14 flats (Penthouses). In Narela, there are more than 5000 flats (EWS Category), more than 1900 flats (MIG Category) and more than 1600 flats (HIG Category). In Loknayak Puram, there are more than 200 flats (EWS Category) and more than 600 flats (MIG Category).

DDA Housing Scheme 2023: Price Of Apartments

According to the Delhi Development Authority, 24,000 flats are ready while construction work of 8,500 flats is going on, which will be completed within six months. The price of the EWS flats is Rs 11-14 lakh, the LIG flats’ price range is Rs 14-30 lakh, the MIG flats start from Rs 1 crore, the HIG flats will begin from Rs 2.50 crore and the starting price of Super HIG flats is Rs 3 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.