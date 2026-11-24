DDA launches single-window online portal for booking 17 parks across Delhi; here’s how to book

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday rolled out a comprehensive park booking policy with a single-window online portal, opening 17 identified parks and amphitheatres across Delhi for regulated cultural, educational, literary and wellness events.

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DDA Parks- Representational AI image

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday introduced a comprehensive park booking policy featuring a single-window online portal to make the process simpler, transparent and accessible. Framed under the advice of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandhu, the policy opens up 17 identified park locations and designated facilities such as amphitheatres for regulated bookings across the national capital. Linked to the DDA website, the centralised digital platform will handle everything from location checks and applications to approvals and online payments.

According to an official statement, the initiative aims to encourage citizens to engage with nature beyond conventional recreation by permitting activities including yoga and meditation sessions, nature and heritage walks, poetry readings, book discussions, literary festivals, art and craft exhibitions, workshops, educational programmes, cultural performances, and community gatherings.

How can Delhi residents book DDA parks?

Through the portal (https://online.dda.org.in/booking/selectpark.aspx), applicants can explore available sites, check designated areas and capacities, review applicable charges, and complete online payments, ensuring streamlined scrutiny and greater accountability in park bookings.

The portal will bring the entire booking process onto a common digital platform, enabling applicants to explore available locations, check designated areas and capacities, understand applicable charges and submit applications and payments online, the statement said. Applications, scrutiny, approvals and booking-related information will be facilitated through a streamlined digital process, bringing greater transparency, convenience and accountability to park bookings, it added.

Under the policy, designated open park spaces have been classified under Category A, with three sub-categories based on the anticipated peak gathering — Category A1: Small gatherings of up to 200 persons; Category A2: Medium gatherings of more than 200 and up to 500 persons; and Category A3: Large gatherings of more than 500 persons. Specialised facilities such as amphitheatres, and other designated venues will be available under Category B, with separate provisions for half-day and full-day bookings and for ticketed and non-ticketed events, the statement added.

List of parks available in Delhi for booking

The policy identifies 17 park locations, including Swarna Jayanti Park, Rohini; Chitragupta Park, Rohini; G-8 Lake Park, Hari Nagar; District Park, Paschim Vihar; Sandesh Vihar, Pitampura; Lake Park, Pitampura; District Parks in Dwarka; Indraprastha Park (Millennium Park); Sanjay Lake; Asita – Yamuna River Front; Coronation Park; Astha Kunj; Hauz Khas Park; Baansera and Mehrauli Archaeological Park.