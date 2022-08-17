New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority(DDA) is planning to conduct a “mini draw” tentatively in the month of September for those registrants of the special housing scheme 2021 who were kept on the waitlist. Such applicants are requested to deposit the registration money between August 16 and September 15, 2022, through the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in. The Authority has launched DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 from December 23 to March 3, 2022, with a little over 18,000 flats on offer, all units being drawn from its old inventory.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: How to Book Train Tickets Online Via IRCTC App, Website on your smartphone? Check Steps Here

"Wait-listed applicants, who fail to deposit the requisite registration money of Rs. 2,00,000/- for MIG & HIG Category, for LIG Category Rs. 1,00,000/- & Rs 25,000/- for EWS/Janta Category as the case may be as registration money as mentioned in DDA Special Housing scheme 2021 Brochure will not be considered for draw of lots for allotment of flats," DDA in a public notice said.

The flats will be allotted through the draw of lots as per choice/preferences mentioned by the applicant in his/her application form under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021. The mode of payment of the registration amount will be only through challan generated from the DDA website.

DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021: Check Registration Money Payment Procedure for Waitlisted Applicants

Registration amount payment is to be made by RTGS/NEFT through generating DDA Flats E-challan by visiting DDA Website i.e. dda.gov.in/dda.org.in under the Payment Module.

The DDA on April 18 conducted a draw of lots for its Special Housing Scheme, 2021 for the applicants. The draw for the allotment of flats, which was live streamed for the general public, was done based on the “Random Number Generation System” and held under the supervision of three independent observers headed by a retired judge of a high court and senior officers of DDA.

DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited the requisite registration fee, although around 22,100 got themselves registered. The 18,335 flats of different categories are located at Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, and Jasola, among other places. For further any queries contact Dy. Director (Coordination)-H, D-Block, 2″ Floor, Vikas Sadan, INA, New Delhi 110023.

Note: The payment done in any another mode will not be entertained.