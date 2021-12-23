New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a special housing scheme for sale of more than 18,000 flats of different categories at various locations including Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Narela. The last date to apply for DDA Special Housing Scheme is February 7, 2022.Also Read - Delhi Govt to Extend Distribution of Free Ration Till May 31 Next Year

The flats on sale are in four categories – Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats – which remained unsold in previous housing schemes and are now offered at a discounted rate, DDA said.

According to the DDA, 202 high-income group 3BHK flats are available in Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Paschim Vihar and Dwarka. Another three high-income group 2BHK flats are available in Vasant Kunj, while 976 mid-income group 2BHK flats are available in Dwarka, Narela and Rohini. In addition, 11,452 low-income group one BHK flats and 5,702 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) are part of the scheme.

Here’s the eligibility criteria for DDA Housing Scheme:

The applicant must be a citizen of India.

The applicant should be at least 18 years old as of the last date of submission.

The applicant, his/her spouse or unmarried children must not own any residential property in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi or Delhi Cantonment, which is larger than 67 sq metre.

One candidate can submit only one application.

A husband and wife can both apply separately for the scheme, but if both are selected in the draw, only one can retain the flat.

How to apply for DDA Special Housing Scheme: