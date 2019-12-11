New Delhi: In a relief to taxpayers, the Finance Ministry has extended the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar cards once again from September 30 to December 31, stated a report.

Here’s How to Link PAN And Aadhaar:

Step 1: Go to the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department, i.e., incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ tab on the left side of the homepage.

Step 3: In case you do not have a tax account, click on ‘Register’.

Step 4: On the next page, fill in the required credentials, like name, Aadhaar number and PAN number. Enter the captcha code.

Step 5: Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option. Your PAN card will be linked with the Aadhaar card.

You can also link your PAN and Aadhaar cards by sending an SMS to either of the PAN service providers, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited or UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited (UTIITL). Type UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><SPACE><10 digit PAN> and send the SMS to either 56768 or 56161. NSDL and UTI will not charge any additional cost for this, however, SMS charges as applicable by the mobile operator will be levied.