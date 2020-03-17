PAN-Aadhaar Card Linking: March 31 is the deadline to link PAN and Aadhaar Cards. Earlier, the deadline to do so had been extended several times in the past. However, last month, the Income Tax Department gave a final deadline of March 31, 2020, stating that the failure to link PAN and Aadhaar cards latest by the said date would see PAN card becoming ‘inoperative’ from April 1. Also Read - Good News For Taxpayers: CBDT Extends PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline to March 2020

The government, though, is yet to define what is meant by the term ‘inoperative’. In a tweet last night, the Income Tax Department said: “Don’t miss the deadline! It is mandatory to link your PAN and Aadhaar before March 31, 2020. You can do it through Biometric Aadhaar authentication and also by visiting the PAN service centres of NSDL and UTITSL #PANAadhaarLinking.” Also Read - Over 21.08 crore PAN-Aadhaar linkages till now: Data

Meanwhile, here is a step-by-step guide on how to link PAN-Aadhaar on the Income Tax Department’s website.’

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal,’ i.e incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under ‘Quick Links’

Step 3: Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number and your name as per Aadhaar

Step 4: Tick next to ‘I only have year of birth in Aadhaar card’ if that indeed is the case

Step 5: Then, mark the box next to ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI’

Step 6: Enter the captcha code that you see on the screen

Step 7: Finally, click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option to request linking of PAN and Aadhaar

Alternatively, you can also click here to access the e-filing page directly by clicking here.

In order to check the status of your linking request:

Step 1: Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: Enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers

Step 3: Click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’

Step 4: The status of your request will be displayed

Linking PAN with Aadhaar via SMS: Type ‘UIDPAN’ and send an SMS on 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile phone numbers.

According to the Income Tax Department, over 30.75 crore PANs had been linked to Aadhaar till January 27, 2020.