New Delhi: Taxpayers can now heave a sigh of relief as the deadline for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C has been extended, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said on Thursday.

The due dates of filing of Form GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and Form GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) for Financial Year 2017-18 has been extended to December 31, 2019, and for Financial Year 2018-19 it is March 31, 2020.

Further, the forms have also been simplified as many fields in them have been made optional.

“CBIC today notified the amendments regarding the simplification of GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) which inter-alia allow the taxpayers to not to provide split of input tax credit availed on inputs, input services and capital goods and to not to provide HSN level information of outputs or inputs, etc. for the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19,” Business Today quoted the tax body as saying in a statement.

“CBIC expects that with these changes and the extension of deadlines, all the GST taxpayers would be able to file their Annual Returns along with Reconciliation Statement for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 in time,” it added.

Earlier, the last date for filing GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2017-18 was November 30, 2019; for financial year 2018-19, the date was December 31, 2019.