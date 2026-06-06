Dearness Allowance big update: This state approves DA hike, raises it to 60%

On Friday, the Assam cabinet approved a 2 percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.

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Dearness Allowance big update: This state approves DA hike, raises it to 60%

Dearness Allowance Big Update: In a major decision, the Assam Cabinet on Friday gave the green light to a two-percentage-point increase in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees. Now, after the implementation, the employees will get 60 percent DA on their basic pay; earlier, it was 58 percent. The decision was taken at the first cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after its expansion with the inclusion of 12 new ministers.

Out of 12, 11 ministers are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Also Read: Good news for Uttar Pradesh government employees as Yogi govt announces DA hike; check details

DA Hike: What Did CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Say?

“Today we decided to increase the DA of government employees by two percentage points. ” Till now, they were getting 58% DA; after the hike, it will reach 60%,” Sarma said after the meeting.

Assam Cabinet Approves 20 Sq Km Land For Second Capital Complex In Dibrugarh

CM Sarma further stated that the Cabinet also approved a land area of 20 square kilometres for the second capital complex. The complex is being planned in Dibrugarh and is located around 440 km east of Guwahati.

“The complex will be within Dibrugarh district. The local MLA of Dibrugarh will be the chairman of the Dibrugarh Second Capital Complex Development Authority and he will be given cabinet rank,” said Sarma,

Notably, the state government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 500 crore which will be spent over five years to develop the complex.

“There was no increase in the fund since 2016. Ten percent of that amount can be used by the MLA for disbursal for immediate needs of students like providing fans in schools, laptops to meritorious students or procuring an ambulance etc,” said Sarma.

The Assam CM informed that the next session of the Assembly will start on July 6. It will be a budget session.

The allocation process of portfiolios to the new ministers would be completed by next week.