Diwali DA Hike: Gujarat government announces 3 percent dearness allowance hike, check key details here

The Narendra Modi government had earlier approved to release an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners

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New Delhi: A BJP-ruled state has announced a major gift for its government employees ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras. The Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for 4.62 lakh serving employees and 5.07 lakh pensioners. It is important to note that the hike will provide relief to more than 9.69 lakh beneficiaries ahead of Diwali.

The decision was taken at a Gujarat Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister. Senior Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani announced the decision. He said the DA hike was in line with the decision taken by the Central Government.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Jitu Vaghani said that the arrears for the four-month period from July to October 2026 would be paid in a single instalment along with the November salary and pension.

Here are some of the key decisions:

Gujarat government employees and pensioners will also receive arrears for four months.

This means the arrears for July to October will be credited to their accounts in a single instalment.

The DA hike will be effective from July 1, 2026.

The DA for employees covered under the 7th Pay Commission will increase from 60% to 63%.

The beneficiaries of the DA hike include employees working in state government departments, panchayat services and other organisations

This will also include retired employees covered under the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions.

Government to Incur an Additional Financial Burden of Rs 1,569 Crore

Minister Jitu Vaghani said the state government would spend Rs 523 crore on the payment of arrears, while the DA hike would result in an additional annual financial burden of Rs 1,569 crore. Vaghani said the decision was aimed at recognising the contributions of government employees who work towards ensuring good governance, while also providing them with financial relief during the festive season.

Modi Cabinet Approved DA Hike on October 28

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners representing an increase of 3% over the existing rates of 60% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of the increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs.10,016.10 crore per annum. This will benefit about 48.54 lakh Central Government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.