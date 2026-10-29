Dearness Allowance Big Update: Ministry of Railways revises VDA rates for contract workers, check key details here

In a letter dated October 28, the Railway Board cited the Labour Bureau’s revised VDA order issued on September 30 and instructed railway authorities to strictly adhere to the prescribed minimum wage rates.

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has announced the revisions of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) rates for contract workers engaged in various employments and activities, effective 1 October 2026. In a letter dated 28 October, the Railway Board referred to the Labour Bureau’s revised VDA order dated 30 September and directed railway authorities to ensure strict compliance with the prescribed minimum wage rates.

Which contract workers are covered under the revised VDA rates?

Loading and unloading: Goods sheds and parcel offices of railways, other goods sheds, go-downs, warehouses, and other similar employments.

Construction and maintenance: Roads, runways, buildings, underground cables, electric lines, water supply lines and sewerage pipelines

Sweeping and cleaning: Excluding activities prohibited under the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993.

Watch and ward: Security duties with or without arms.

The applicable wage rate depends on the employment category, skill level, and area classification.

What are revised VDA rates for contract workers?

The Labour Bureau revised the allowance based on the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which increased by 6.62 points, rising from 424.80 as of June 30 to 431.42.

For loading and unloading workers, including those employed at goods sheds and parcel offices of railways, the revised VDA rates are:

Area A: ₹317 per day

Area B: ₹267 per day

Area C: ₹215 per day

Here are some of the key details:

It is important to note that areas A, B, and C refer to different cities and locations, as classified by the Labour Bureau to determine applicable minimum wage rates.

For example, Area A includes Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Noida, and other specified locations.

The corresponding minimum daily wages, including basic wages and VDA, are Rs 840 in Area A, Rs 704 in Area B, and Rs 565 in Area C.

For construction workers, the VDA rates vary by skill category.

Unskilled workers are eligible for Rs 317, Rs 267 and Rs 215 per day in Areas A, B and C, respectively.

For highly skilled workers, the corresponding rates are Rs 418, Rs 387 and Rs 354 per day.

The Ministry of Railways letter states, “Railways, being Principal Employer, are required to ensure that the contractors are complying with the provisions of the Labour codes strictly and arranging prescribed minimum wages to the contract labourers.”