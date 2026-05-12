Home

Business

DA hike for postal staff announced; Gramin Dak Sevaks to get allowance with an increase of THIS per cent

DA hike for postal staff announced; Gramin Dak Sevaks to get allowance with an increase of THIS per cent

Gramin Dak Sevaks will now receive 60% DA from January 1, 2026, after the Department of Posts announced a fresh hike. Scroll down for details.

DA hike for postal staff announced (Image: X/IndiaPostOffice)

DA hike: In a major update, the Department of Posts has announced a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). This brings major relief to the lakhs of postal employees working in different regions all around India. According to an official order, the GDS employees will now be receiving Dearness Allowance at the rate of 60 per cent of the basic Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA), and that too, with effect from January 1, 2026.

DA hike to employees

The Department of Posts mentioned that the Gramin Dak Sevaks will be now getting DA at the same rate as central government employees. This integral decision comes after the approval from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Expenditure. They had earlier cleared a per cent DA (Dearness Allowance) hike for central government staff, along with pensioners. Now, the revised DA rate has increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent.

Also Read: DA Hike announced: Bank employees to get higher allowance for May–July 2026 | Check Details

How much will the salary increase?

The hike in the dearness allowance is expected to majorly function for the improvement of monthly payouts for GDS employees.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) have also become entitled to the payment of Dearness Allowances on basic TRCA at the same rates as applicable to central government employees with effect from January 1, 2026. It has, therefore, been decided that the DA payable to Gramin Dak Sevaks shall be at the same rates as payable to central government employees, i.e., @ 60% with effect from January 1, 2026,” the official order stated.

What is Dearness Allowance (DA)?

The Dearness Allowance is a fundamental cost-of-living adjustment, which is designed to support government employees and pensioners. It also functions specifically to offset the impact of inflation on fixed incomes.

According to the news agency ANI report, the allowance is calculated as a percentage of the basic pay and undergoes periodic revisions based on established inflation indices to maintain the purchasing power of the workforce. The allowance, linked to inflation, is revised twice a year, typically in January and July. It is worked out based on the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), released monthly by the Labour Bureau under the labour ministry.

Also Read: DA Hike: Cabinet approves 2% Dearness Allowance hike for Central government employees

The DA hike is expected to provide significant advantages to thousands of Gramin Dak Sevaks who work in rural postal networks all over India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.