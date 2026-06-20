Dearness Allowance update: Check what Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh are planning on DA hikes

The 8th CPC is expected to announce its final recommendations by mid-2027. The recommendations will directly impact salaries and pensions of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.

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Dearness Allowance update: Check what Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh are planning on DA hikes | Image:X

Dearness Allowance Update: The Central Pay Commission is expected to make major decisions that will directly impact the salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railway and defence employees. It is expected that the newly formed 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is going to announce its final recommendations by mid-2027. The panel has already closed the process of accepting suggestions on June 15 and is now seeking online submission of data from stakeholders till June 30.

Who Are The Panel Members Of 8th Central Pay Commissions?

The 8th CPC, which was constituted by PM Modi in 2025, is going to take major decisions on salary hikes and fitment factor. These changes will directly impact the salaries and pensions of central government employees. The panel, which is chaired by Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash

Desai, has Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to PM, and Pankaj Jain, former IAS.

Who Is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai?

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was appointed as a Government Pleader on the Appellate Side of the Bombay High Court in the year 1979. She was promoted to the Bench of the Bombay HC on 5 April 1996. Desai then elevated to Judge of Supreme Court of India in 2011. After her retirement from the Supreme Court, she was appointed as the Chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity till 2017. In 2018, she was appointed as Chairperson of the Advance Ruling Authority, Income Tax till 2019. In 2020, Desai was appointed as Chairperson of the Delimitation Commission of India till May 2022.

In 2022, she was appointed as the Chairperson of the Press Council of India till 16 December 2025.

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was Born on 30 October 1949 in Mumbai. She completed her Bachelor of Arts degree from the Elphinstone College in 1970. She then studied LL. B from the Government Law College in 1973.

8th CPC Upcoming Schedule For State Visits And Meetings

Uttar Pradesh: The newly formed CPC will hold a crucial meeting in Lucknow from June 22-23 June. Stakeholders had deadline of June 10 to make appointments.

Odisha: The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar from 6-7 July and hold a meeting with stakeholders. Deadline for appointment requests was June 15.

West Bengal: The 8th CPC is scheduled to visit Kolkata from 9-10 July. The panel will hold discussions with stakeholders. Appointment requests deadline was June 15.

It is worth noting that the beneficiaries of the 8th pay commission include nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. This included defence personnel and retirees.