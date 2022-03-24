New Delhi: Ever since the Covid pandemic began, there has been a spurt in the number of cyber frauds across the country. A recent report by NordVPN highlighted this further and claimed that cybercrooks can hack credit or debit cards mere six seconds using a computer. It asserted that ‘brute forcing’ is the most common method to hack a payment card.Also Read - From Being Biggest IPO To Hitting All-Time Low: Tumultuous Journey Of Paytm Shares So Far

"The only way such a huge number of payment cards could appear on the dark web is through 'brute-forcing'. That means that criminals basically try to guess the card number and CVV. The first 6-8 numbers are the card issuer's ID number. That leaves hackers with 7-9 numbers to guess because the 16th digit is a checksum and is used only to determine whether any mistakes were made when entering the number. Using a computer, an attack like this can take only six seconds," Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN said.

How Can You Protect Your Debit, Credit Cards

Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN advised credit and debit cardholders to assess their monthly statements

Respond quickly to every security notification from their bank.

Another recommendation is to have a separate bank account for different purposes and only keep small amounts of money in the one your payment cards are connected to.

Some banks also offer temporary virtual cards you can use if you don’t feel safe while shopping online.

RBI Cautions People Against Cyber Fraudsters

A few days back, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also urged people to practice safe digital banking by taking all due precautions while carrying out any digital (online/ mobile) banking/ payment transactions. These will help in preventing financial and/ or other loss to them,” the notice released by RBI said.

“As the speed and ease of doing financial transactions has improved, the number of frauds reported in retail financial transactions have also gone up. Fraudsters have been using innovative methods to defraud the common and gullible people of their hard-earned money,” the RBI booklet read.

It had also cautioned people to be aware of fraudulent messages, spurious calls, unknown links, false notifications, unauthorised QR codes, etc. promising help in securing concessions/ expediting response from banks and financial service providers in any manner.

Fraudsters attempt to get confidential details like user id, login/ transaction password, OTP (One Time Password) as well as debit/ credit card details and other personal information.

Modus Operandi Used by Fraudsters

The RBI has highlighted some of the typical modus operandi being used by fraudsters like Vishing, Phishing, and Remote Access.

Vishing: Vishing refers to phone calls pretending to be from bank/ non-bank e-wallet providers/ telecom service providers in order to lure customers into sharing confidential details in the pretext of KYC-updation, unblocking of account/ SIM-card, and crediting debited amount.

Phishing: Phishing means spoofed emails and/ or SMSes designed to dupe customers into thinking that the communication has originated from their bank/ e-wallet provider and contains links to extract confidential details.

Remote Access: By using Remote Access, fraudsters lure customers to download an application on their mobile phone/ computer which is able to access all the customers’ data on that customer device.

Collect request: Fraudsters also misuse the ‘collect request’ feature of UPI by sending fake payment requests with messages like ‘Enter your UPI PIN’ to receive money.