New Delhi: In a relief, you don’t need to remember the 16-digit numbers of your debit and credit cards as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enhanced the scope of tokenisation and permitted card issuers to act as token service providers (TSP). In a bid to ensure security of card data, a unique alternate code is generated to facilitate transactions through cards under tokenisation services, as per a PTI report.Also Read - T20 World Cup: PCB Chairman Quashes Rumors of Babar Azam Being Unhappy With The Squad, Calls it 'Factually Incorrect'

Tokenisation aims to improve the safety and security of the payment system. This system replaces the actual card details with a unique alternate code called the ‘token’. This token is unique for a combination of card, token requestor and identified device. The central bank had earlier permitted ‘tokenisation’ services, under which a unique alternate code is generated for transaction purposes, on mobile phones and tablets of cardholders, the PTI report says.