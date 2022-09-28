Debit Card, Credit Card Rules Latest Update: Just after two days, the rules for online payments for debit and credit cards will change. Notably, the change will come into effect from October 1, 2022. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory for all credit and debit card data used in online transactions to be replaced with tokens by September 30 this year. Earlier, the RBI had extended the deadline by three months starting from July. The RBI has been reiterating the use and perks of tokenising one’s debit and credit cards and has been running an online campaign for this. Now, the new deadline for debit card and credit card tokenisation is September 30.Also Read - RBI Set For Fourth Straight Rate Hike To Quell Inflation, Say Experts

However, if the customers do not follow this new tokenisation rules, then they may have to give more time while making online payments. As part of the new rules, domestic merchants cannot store your card information like its number and CVV when you make an online payment. The card users must note that the RBI has notified these tokenisation guidelines to make the online payment system secure. Also Read - Rupee Has Held Back Very Well Against Dollar; RBI & Finance Ministry Watching Developments: Nirmala Sitharaman

What is Debit Card, Credit Card Tokenisation?

As per the RBI website, “Tokenisation refers to replacement of actual card details with an alternate code called the “token”, which shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor (i.e. the entity which accepts request from the customer for tokenisation of a card and passes it on to the card network to issue a corresponding token) and device (referred hereafter as “identified device”).” Also Read - RBI Asks Mahindra Finance Not To Use Outside Agents After Loan Collectors Kill Pregnant Woman

The customers must note that the tokenisation system is totally free of charge and is not mandatory as well. However, it offers smoother payment experience while also securing your data. The card tokenisation is applicable only for domestic online transactions.

What are benefits of tokenisation?

As per the RBI guidelines, the tokenised card transaction is considered safe and secure as the actual card details are not shared with the merchant during the processing of the transaction.

Here’s How to Tokenise Debit Card, Credit Card