Debit Card, Credit Card Tokenisation Guidelines: Debit Card, Credit Card holders, your attention please. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently made it mandatory for all credit and debit card data used in online, point-of-sale, and in-app transactions to be replaced with unique tokens by September 30 this year. The RBI has extended the deadline by three months starting from July. Now, the deadline to tokenise your debit card and credit card will end next month and you need to do it before the last date.

After extending the deadline, the Reserve Bank of India has been notifying users about completing the process as soon as possible. Moreover, the RBI has been reiterating the use and perks of tokenising one's debit and credit cards and has been running an online campaign. In a recent tweet, the RBI has explained in six steps on how to tokenise credit cards and debit cards.

What is tokenisation?

According to the RBI, the tokenization refers to the replacement of actual card details with an alternate code called the "token". In this, the merchants and payment aggregators need to delete credit and debit card details and replace them with new tokens.

What are the benefits of tokenisation?

The RBI said the tokenisation will make online transactions on debit and credit cards safer, secure and more convenient. The tokenisaton will also protect the card details from online fraudsters and enhance cardholders’ experience when they transact online.

How to Tokenise Debit Card, Credit Card?