Home

Business

Once A Banker, Here’s How Deep Kalra Made MakeMyTrip A Household Name | Read His Success Story

Once A Banker, Here’s How Deep Kalra Made MakeMyTrip A Household Name | Read His Success Story

After serving for three years, Deep Kalra understood that banking was not the thing he was made for and decided to launch his own business, adding AMF bowling.

Deep wanted to get rid of greedy and costly travel agents and streamline the travel and vacation planning business so that travellers could more easily organise low-cost vacations, and this led him to find one of today's most well-known websites, MakeMyTrip. (Image: India.com)

New Delhi: Every successful individual has a humble beginning. That was the case with Deep Kalra, the Indian pioneer of internet-based travel bookings, who started MakeMyTrip in April 2000. Making use of his experience from his tenure at GE Capital, AMF Bowling Inc., and ABN AMRO Bank, he has led MakeMyTrip to become the largest online travel firm and e-commerce company in India.

Deep Kalra, the chairman of the NASSCOM Internet Working Group, is a representative of the body’s Executive Council. Additionally, he is a Charter Member of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) and serves on the board of TiE, New Delhi. Deep is a member of the CII’s Tourism Subcommittee and a frequent speaker at internet and travel conferences all around the world, as per his LinkedIn profile.

You may like to read

As A Banker At ABN Amro Bank

Deep Kalra started his career at ABN Amro Bank. After serving for three years, he understood that banking was not the thing he was made for and decided to launch his own business AMF Bowling. This was an effort to start the ten-pin bowling revolution in India, but sadly, it was unsuccessful.

Deep was forced to return to the business world and join GE Capital. Because his former American supervisor did not offer any form of mentoring, his work with AMF Bowling was unsuccessful. Even with the addition of 200 lanes, bowling failed to connect with the Indian public, as per a report by StartupTalky.

Here’s How Deep Founded MakeMyTrip

Deep wanted to get rid of greedy and costly travel agents and streamline the travel and vacation planning business so that travellers could more easily organise low-cost vacations, and this led him to find one of today’s most well-known websites, MakeMyTrip, with the help of co-founders Keyur Joshi, Rajesh Magow, and Sachin Bhatia and funding of $2 million from eVentures, the report added.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip is a pioneer in India’s online travel industry. The company was born with the premise of “empowering the traveller with easy and instant travel bookings, providing comprehensive choices.” Making use of cutting-edge technology and round-the-clock customer care, MakeMyTrip, founded by Deep Kalra in 2000, started off by providing the US-India travel market with the best-value goods and services, the official website of the company said.

“After successfully consolidating its position as a customer-first brand known for its reliability and transparency, MakeMyTrip launched its India operations in 2005”, the company said about its launch.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.