Defence Stock Apollo Micro Systems Surges in Volatile Market as Company Approves Allotment of Equity Shares

The shares of Apollo Micro Systems have given investors a return of four percent in the last month, while the investors gained a return of 112 percent from the low level of Rs 58 in the last six months.

Share Market News: The stock market was volatile on Thursday with the Sensex and Nifty falling sharply. Notably, the stock market has been closing weak for the past three days. Even in this phase, the shares of Apollo Micro Systems, a micro-cap company working for the defense sector, witnessed a rise by 1.23 per cent and trading at Rs 123.25. Apollo Micro Systems, with a market cap of around Rs 3450 crore, has a 52-week high of Rs 161 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.

In the past 1 year, Apollo Micro Systems shares have given investors a multi-bagger return of 244%, from the level of ₹35.5 on January 19, 2023. Apollo Micro Systems shares have given investors a bumper return of 930%, from the low of ₹12 on January 25, 2019, in the past 5 years.

On March 26, 2021, the Apollo Micro Systems stock fell to a low of Rs 9.14, from where investors have already received a bumper return of 1250%. On March 27, 2020, the Apollo Micro Systems stock fell to a low of ₹4.43, from where investors have already received a bumper return of 3000%.

Apollo Micro Systems, founded in 1985 by Karunakaram Reddy, initially started its operations with design services for ISRO. Currently, the company provides complete platform-level solutions. This includes all activities from the development stage to manufacturing. This also includes underwater mines.

Apollo Micro Systems also provides solutions for the railway, automotive, and homeland security markets. The company’s operations include missiles, naval, torpedoes, and underwater mines, among others. The company wants to expand its facility from 55,000 square feet to 330,000 square feet in the next 12 months.

