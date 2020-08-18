International Flights Latest News: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport all set to have a COVID-19 testing facility on-site for foreign passengers who can get an exemption from the seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine if tested negative, said senior government officials on Tuesday. Also Read - Affected by Coronavirus Lockdown, Delhi Metro Slashes Employee Allowances by 50%

As of now, international returnees across the country have to undergo a mandatory institutional quarantine period and get tested for COVID-19, as per the Union health ministry guidelines, after which passengers are allowed to leave if they test negative for the viral infection. Also Read - Phase 3 Trials of Oxford Vaccine to Begin This Week in India, Says Health Ministry | All You Need to Know

“The government is considering establishing a COVID-19 testing facility at the Delhi airport. It takes around eight hours to get the results, which means the international passenger will have to remain at the airport premises for that duration,” said a government official. Also Read - COVID Cases in Nepal Cross 28000-mark, Lockdown Imposed in Kathmandu Valley Till August 26

As per the current rules post-August 8, if an international passenger has a COVID-negative certificate from a test done 96 hours prior to the journey, he or she can avoid the seven-day institutional quarantine in India.

“The testing facility at the Delhi airport would be for those international passengers who do not have such a COVID-negative certificate and still want to avoid institutional quarantine,” said another government official.

International passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic, barring the government-organised special repatriation flights and international charter flights under Vande Bharat Mission on certain air bubbles like the US, the UK, UAE, France and Germany.

Since August 8, a total of five categories of passengers have been exempted from mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine, including-

i. pregnant women;

ii. those who have suffered death in the family;

iii. those suffering from serious illness;

iv. parents accompanying children below 10 years of age;

v. and finally, those who have COVID-negative certificate from a test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

Earlier today, the civil aviation ministry announced that it is negotiating with 13 other countries to establish similar air bubbles. The countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore, among others.