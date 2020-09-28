Air Travel Latest News: After months of shutting operations for nearly six months, operations at the Terminal-2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is all set to recommence from October 1, the airport authorities said on Monday. Also Read - Unlock 5.0: From Cinema Halls to Educational Institutes, What Relaxations to Expect From October

Till now, only T-3 at the IGIA was operational for passenger travel.

“The resumption of operations at T-2 will be with 96 air traffic movements (48 departures and 48 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to 180 by the end of October,” Delhi International Airport (DIAL) announced. Also Read - Uttarakhand Eases Travel Restrictions for Tourists, Here's All You Need To Know

“The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000 series flights and entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase. About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo – have been created to cater to the passengers of respective flights,” the statement added.

Terminal-2 of the Delhi airport will cater to 20 flight destinations including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Cochin, Guwahati, Indore, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai, Patna, Srinagar, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam among others.

The first flight scheduled from T-2 after reopening will be of Srinagar-bound Indigo aircraft that will depart at 6.25 AM, the DIAL stated.

Subsequently, from October 8, the airport terminal will operate flights to 12 more destinations, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Madurai, Jaipur, and Nagpur.

On its part, IndiGo which is currently operating more than 105 domestic flights from T-3 will be shifting some services to T-2.

“All the flights with call signs between 6E 2000 – 6E 2999 will be departing from and arriving at T-2 of IGI Airport, while the rest will operate from T-3,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“The transfer process between these two terminals has been optimised to provide a seamless experience to the passengers. During this transition phase, IndiGo has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed at every stage while flying with 6E,” the airline added.

Commercial operations of domestic and international flights were suspended on March 24 this year to contain the drastic spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. However, on May 25, the government resumed domestic flights in an effort to ease economic activities.

As a result, T-3 of IGI Airport began operations in a calibrated manner.

(With IANS inputs)