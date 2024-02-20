Home

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway To Connect With Bahadurgarh Bypass; Reach Vaishno Devi In 6 hrs, Check Routes

The Haryana government’s proposal to connect the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway with the Bahadurgarh Bypass has recently received approval from the central government. This move, sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is set to streamline travel for individuals intending to visit Delhi through the expressway, which originates from Jasaur Kheri in the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

The integration of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway with the Bahadurgarh Bypass will not only improve connectivity within the region but also facilitate smoother transportation for commuters traveling to and from Delhi.

Travel time to reduce massively between Delhi to Amritsar and Katra

This 669 km greenfield expressway Delhi-Amritsar-Katra is being built at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. With its construction, one can reach Amritsar from Delhi in 4 hours and Katra from Delhi in 6 hours. Presently, the distance from Delhi to Katra is 727 km, with the construction of this route the distance will be reduced by 58 km.

Starting from KMP (Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway) in Delhi, this expressway is being built for 137 km in Haryana. The length of this expressway in Punjab is 399 km. The length of the expressway in Jammu and Kashmir is 135 km.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway Routes

In Punjab, this expressway will pass through industrial areas like Patiala, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Gurudaspur. It will cover cities like Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jind, Karnal and Kaithal in Haryana.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to connect major religious places

A major feature of this corridor includes Asia’s longest 1300 meter long cable stayed bridge over the Beas River. This expressway will connect the major religious places of the Sikh community, the Golden Temple, Sultanpur Lodhi Gurdwara in Kapurthala district, Goindwal Sahib Gurdwara, Khadoor Sahib Gurdwara, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (Taran Taran) till Mata Darbar Vaishno Devi in Katra. There will also be better connectivity from Tarn Taran to Amritsar Airport.

The first phase of the project, from New Delhi to Jalandhar, is underway and is likely to be finished this year. The expressway is part of the government’s ambitious plan to build a network of green field corridors across states that would improve the connectivity to boost economic activities in multiple regions of the country.

