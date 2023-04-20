Home

Delhi Apple Store Launch: 10 Things To Know About Apple Saket

Tim Cook, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will be at Apple Saket and is also expected to meet customers.

Delhi Apple Store Launch: 10 Things To Know About Apple Saket (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Apple Inc is to open its second store in India in New Delhi’s Saket today, April 20. The company’s chief executive officer Tim Cook will be opening the doors of Apple Sake to the general public. This is the second store, after Apple threw open its first store in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai a day ago.

Tim Cook, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will be at Apple Saket and is also expected to meet customers. “We’re thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

This move is being seen as a significant milestone for Apple, which has struggled to establish a foothold in the Indian market.

Apple Saket: 10 Things To Know

Apple Saket has a uniquely designed curved storefront. White oak tables display Apple’s products and accessories.

Apple Saket also has a feature wall manufactured in India.

The store will have a dedicated Apple Pickup station to make it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time.

Apple Saket runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and the shop is carbon neutral, like all Apple facilities,

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

Customers will be able to make reservations at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket to seek help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket will offer free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple sessions led by Apple Creatives.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, the statement said customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an expert.

