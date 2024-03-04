Home

Delhi Budget 2024: Delhi govt allocates ₹8,685 crore for health sector in FY25 budget, Says FM Atishi.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi added "We all present here are inspired by Lord Ram. We have been trying day and night for the last 9 years to fulfill this dream of 'Ram Rajya'.

Atishi Presents Delhi Budget

Delhi government’s finance minister Atishi presented its 10th annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly on 4th March. Delhi govt’s ₹76,000 crore budget for 2024-25 is based on the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’.

She added, “In 2014, the per capita income of Delhi was Rs 2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average.

Take A look At Top Announcements From Delhi Budget 2024

Delhi govt allocates ₹16,396 cr for education in FY 25 budget. ₹2000 crore allocated for ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25. Under this scheme, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of ₹1000 per month,” Atishi announced. Delhi govt allocates ₹8,685 crore for health sector in FY25 budget, says finance minister Atishi. “Saving a person’s life is ‘Ram Rajya’ as well. We started the ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ scheme. The Delhi government will bear the cost of expenses of the accident victims. As a part of this scheme, we have saved 22,000 lives in Delhi,” says Delhi Finance Minister Atishi. In 2014, the GSDP of Delhi was ₹ 4.95 lakh crores and in the last ten years, the GSDP of Delhi has increased two and a half times to ₹ 11.08 lakh crores, announced Delhi FM Atishi. ‘Not a single penny to be received as share in central taxes of ₹76,000 crore.’, says Atishi. 2,121 children studying in Kejriwal government schools have passed the JEE and NEET examinations. Delhi was ₹ 2.47 lakhs and today the per capita income of Delhi has reached 4.62 lakhs which is two and a half times more than the national average.

