New Delhi: A special court in Delhi granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case, stated news agency ANI on Friday. This means the Indian businessman’s application seeking permission to travel abroad has been approved.

Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, can now travel to Spain from September 21 to October 8 by after the approval by a Delhi court’s special judge Arvind Kumar on Friday. Supporting Vadra in the case, senior advocate KTS Tulsi had argued that the case is fully based on documents. Further, Tulsi reinstated that there are zero claims of tampering with evidence in the money laundering case.

Robert Vadra is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Currently, he can travel abroad for business purposes. Notably, Vadra has been charged for his alleged money laundering in connection with the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.