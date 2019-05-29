New Delhi: The Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday reserved the order on Robert Vadra’s application seeking permission to travel abroad. The order has been reserved for June 3. The accused in a money laundering case had sought permission to travel to the UK and two other countries on medical grounds.

Vadra’s counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, told the court that as per his medical report he has a small tumour in the large intestine and he wanted to take a second opinion in London. However, Vadra’s plea citing health reasons has been opposed by the Enforcement Directorate. The agency added that the probe is at a crucial stage. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED said “His (Robert Vadra) custodial interrogation is required and may flee. He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be is a routine medical checkup.”

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties. The ED also told the court that Vadra was linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who was in London.

Vadra, who is facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions. The brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

(With agency inputs)