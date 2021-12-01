New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for people who travel from Dehradun to Delhi on a regular basis. They will soon reach the national capital from Dehradun in just 2.5 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor on Saturday in Dehradun. As per latest updates, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. Giving further details, the PMO on Wednesday said the economic corridor will have 7 major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. The project is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung.Also Read - BSF Celebrates 57th Raising Day, To Exchange Sweets With Pakistan On Attari-Wagah Border

The PMO said that PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 11 other development projects, including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

Check salient features of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement. The 340 m long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce impact on wildlife. Various animal passes have been provided in the Ganeshpur-Dehradun section for avoiding animal-vehicle collisions. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will have arrangements for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500 m and over 400 water recharge points. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will make travel smooth and safer, and will also increase tourism in the region. The corridor will be built at a cost of around Rs 8,300 crore.

A greenfield alignment project from the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar, will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore.

Earlier, the Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways had said that the corridor is designed for driving with a minimum 100 kmph speed. “Wayside amenities every 25km-30 km have been provisioned for enhancing the road user experience. Closed toll mechanism would be adopted to enable pay toll only to the extent of highway used,” it added.