Home

Business

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Here’s How to Book Train Ticket Online; Check Timings, Stoppage

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Here’s How to Book Train Ticket Online; Check Timings, Stoppage

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: The ticket fare for an AC chair car ticket from Delhi to Dehradun will be Rs 1,065, while the executive chair car ticket will cost around Rs 1,890.

Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will operate on all days of the week except Wednesday.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: The Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday via video conferencing. The new Vande Bharat Express train will run between Dehradun and New Delhi and will cover a distance of 314 km in four hours and 45 minutes.

The IRCTC said the regular operations for the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will commence on 29 May 2023 and with a travel time of 4 hours and 45 minutes, the train will cover a distance of 302 km. The IRCTC said the train will operate on all days of the week, except Wednesdays.

You may like to read

The ticket fare for an AC chair car ticket from Delhi to Dehradun will be Rs 1,065, while the executive chair car ticket will cost around Rs 1,890.

Trending Now

Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check Full schedule

The train will operate on all days of the week except Wednesday — which means six days a week.

Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check Timings

Train number 22,457 from New Delhi to Dehradun will start from Anand Vihar Railway Station at 5:50 PM and will reach Dehradun at 10:35 PM.

Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Fare

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

Anand Vihar Terminal to Dehradun – Rs 1065

Anand Vihar Terminal to Haridwar – Rs 975

Anand Vihar Terminal to Roorkee – Rs 905

Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharanpur – Rs 625

Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarnagar – Rs 525

Anand Vihar Terminal to Meerut City – Rs 485

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare:

Anand Vihar Terminal to Dehradun – Rs 1890

Anand Vihar Terminal to Haridwar – Rs 1705

Anand Vihar Terminal to Roorkee – Rs 1565

Anand Vihar Terminal to Saharanpur – Rs 1195

Anand Vihar Terminal to Muzaffarnagar – Rs 1005

Anand Vihar Terminal to Meerut City – Rs 905

Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Halts

Departure from Dehradun: 7:00 am

Arrival at Haridwar Junction: 8:04 am

Arrival at Roorkee: 8:49 am

Arrival at Saharanpur: 9:27 am

Arrival at Muzaffarnagar: 10:07 am

Arrival at Meerut City: 10:37 am

Arrival at Anand Vihar Terminal: 11:45 am

Vande Bharat Express: How To Book Train Ticket Online

First you have to visit IRCTC e-ticketing website (irctc.co.in) and log in.

Then enter origin and destination details in the using the ‘book your ticket’ section.

Select the date of travel.

After this, you will have to select between the AC chair car and the executive options in the type.

You have to fill in all passenger details and review your details.

Make the payment in online mode.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES