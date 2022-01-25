New Delhi: Delhi government has released a draft of its new Motor Vehicle Aggregators Scheme, 2021, recently. According to a report by Mint, this scheme will set rules and regulations for the cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. The cab aggregators will not be allowed to charge more than the maximum limit set by the government, during the surge pricing. According to the report, this maximum limit has been fixed at double the base fare.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Hints at Easing COVID Curbs as Positivity Rate Likely to Drop at 10%. Read Full Statement

The policy also contains various regulations related to driver's ratings and passenger's safety. The aggregators will be required to ensure that all the drivers and cabs are duly registered. Also, the license for driving cabs will be valid only for a period of one year at a time. They will have to be renewed by the State Transport Department.

According to the report, there are several others regulations under the new policies. Some of the important ones are listed below.

Delhi Draft Motor Vehicle Aggregators Scheme: Key Points