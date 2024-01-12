Home

Delhi Fog Alert: Indian Railways Says 39 Trains Running Late Due to Low Visibility, Check Full List

Indian Railways Releases List Of Delayed Trains (Representative Image)

Delhi Weather Update: Train services were affected as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital on Friday. As many as 39 passenger trains to Delhi are running late as dense fog conditions continue to prevail in the city, resulting in low visibility, railway officials said on Friday. Several parts of the city were covered in a thick blanket of fog as temperature dipped to 5.4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

Giving details, the Northern Railway said of the total 39 trains, three trains are running late by six hours. This includes Ajmer-Katra Pooja Express, Katihar-Amritsar Express, and Khajarao-Kurukshetra Express trains.

Apart from this, six long-distance trains including Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Amritsar-Nanded Express, Azamgarh-Delhi Junction Kaifiyat Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail and Seoni-Ferozpur Express are also running behind their schedule and are expected to arrive late by four hours.

Check List of Trains Running Late

In the similar manner, Jammutawi-Ajmer Pooja Express and Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brahmputra Mail are also delayed by around five hours while 10 others, including Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Banglore-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas, Prayagraj-New Delhi Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express are running late by up to two hours.

Moreover, the trains that are running around 1-1.30 hours late, including Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Express and Maa Belhi Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Delhi Junction.

The adverse weather conditions, however, did not have any major impact on flight operations.

Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory

Delhi airport authorities however issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their concerned airline for flight information before leaving for the airport.

“Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” authorities said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that visibility dipped to zero at Palam airport at 7:30 am. Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport (VIDD) also reported 200m visibility in dense fog conditions at 7:30 am, it added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.