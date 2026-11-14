Delhi-Ghaziabad in just 8 minutes: Namo Bharat fast trains from Nov 16: Check timings, routes, stoppages

NCRTC will introduce eight additional fast Namo Bharat train services from November 16 on the Delhi-Meerut corridor. The limited-stop trains will reduce travel time, covering Anand Vihar to Ghaziabad in just eight minutes and Anand Vihar to Begumpul in 36 minutes.

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जेवर एयरपोर्ट को मिलेगा बड़ा सहारा

Commuters travelling between Delhi and Meerut will soon get faster train services during morning and evening rush hours. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will introduce eight additional fast Namo Bharat train services from November 16 to reduce travel time on the Delhi-Meerut corridor. The new trains will make fewer stops than regular services, helping office-goers, students and other daily passengers reach their destinations faster.

According to NCRTC officials, the fast trains will cover the distance between Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad in just eight minutes. Passengers travelling from Anand Vihar to Begumpul will take around 36 minutes, while the journey from Ghaziabad to Begumpul will take 28 minutes.

The entire Delhi-Meerut corridor will be covered in less than 50 minutes through these limited-stop services.

Namo Bharat fast trains: Which stations will they stop at?

Unlike regular Namo Bharat trains, the new fast services will stop at only five stations along the corridor.

These stations are:

Sarai Kale Khan

Anand Vihar

Ghaziabad

Begumpul

Modipuram

By skipping several intermediate stations, the trains are expected to reduce journey time for passengers travelling longer distances during peak hours.

Namo Bharat Train timings: Check morning and evening schedule

The eight additional services will operate during the busiest travel hours in the morning and evening.

Two trains in each direction will depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram.

The departure timings will be 8 am and 8.30 am.

Additional trains will depart from both Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram.

The departure timings will be 6 pm and 6.30 pm.

These trains will run alongside the existing Namo Bharat services. Regular trains will continue to operate at intervals of 10 minutes, so the additional services will not affect the current schedule.

Namo Bharat ridership crosses 5 crore passenger journeys

The decision to introduce more fast services comes as the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor continues to attract passengers. According to NCRTC, the corridor currently handles around 1.1 lakh commuters every day. It has also crossed five crore passenger journeys.

Over the last three months, the system recorded an average monthly ridership of more than 32 lakh passengers.

The additional services are expected to make daily travel easier and encourage more people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. NCRTC also hopes that the move will help reduce road congestion and vehicle emissions amid rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Namo Bharat passengers advised to check train details

NCRTC has asked passengers to pay attention to station display boards and platform announcements before boarding. Since the fast trains will stop at only five stations, passengers should check the destination and stopping stations carefully to avoid boarding the wrong service.

The additional trains are aimed at improving connectivity between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, particularly for people who travel long distances every day for work or education.