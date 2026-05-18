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Good news for passengers! Railway board approves Delhi-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat express, New Delhi-Faridabad MEMU also cleared

Good news for passengers! Railway board approves Delhi-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat express, New Delhi-Faridabad MEMU also cleared

Train No. 14045 Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Gorakhpur for Delhi on Tuesday at 9:40 PM and will reach Delhi at 12:50 PM on Wednesday.

Amrit Bharat Express (AI)

New Delhi: Good news for railway passengers traveling between Delhi, Gorakhpur and Faridabad. The Railway Board has approved the operation of a weekly Amrit Bharat Express train between Delhi and Gorakhpur. The board has also given approval for a new MEMU train between Delhi and Faridabad. However, the start date for these services has not yet been decided. As per the reports, the date will be announced soon.

Train No. 14046 Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Delhi to Gorakhpur on Tuesday at 12:40 AM and will reach Gorakhpur at 3:50 PM on the same day, according to the order issued by the railway administration. Meanwhile, Train No. 14045 Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Gorakhpur for Delhi on Tuesday at 9:40 PM and will reach Delhi at 12:50 PM on Wednesday.

Also Read: Vande Bharat sleeper train: No VIP culture, only confirmed tickets, every passenger equal, and a lot more

This train will halt at several major stations, including Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur City, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, and Anand Nagar.

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Here are some of the key details:

Train No. 14046 Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Delhi to Gorakhpur on Tuesday at 12:40 AM

The train will reach Gorakhpur at 3:50 PM on the same day

Train No. 14045 Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Gorakhpur for Delhi on Tuesday at 9:40 PM and will reach Delhi at 12:50 PM on Wednesday.

This train will halt at several major stations, including Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur City, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, and Anand Nagar.

Railway Board has approved the operation of MEMU train numbers 64038/64037 between Delhi and Faridabad.

This train will run on a daily basis.

Train No. 64038 Delhi–Faridabad MEMU will depart from Delhi at 10:30 AM and reach Faridabad at 11:45 AM.

On the return journey, Train No. 64037 Faridabad–Delhi MEMU will leave Faridabad at 2:00 PM and arrive in Delhi at 3:45 PM.

This train will pass through Delhi, Sadar Bazar, New Delhi, Shivaji Bridge, Tilak Bridge, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Tughlakabad before reaching Faridabad.

Also Read: Second Vande Bharat Sleeper train will run on this route; Fares and other details inside

High-level inquiry committee set up to probe fire in Rajdhani Express: Railway Board

The West Central Railway Zone has constituted a high administrative grade-level inquiry committee to investigate the fire on the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on Sunday.

The fire erupted at 5.15 am in the B-1 passenger coach of the train between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota Railway division, one-and-a-half hours after it left the Ratlam Junction in Madhya Pradesh, according to an official. The fire also damaged the luggage brake and generator car behind the coach.

“The committee has been nominated by the general manager of West Central Railway (WCR). It comprises senior officers from the West Central Railway, Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, and RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation),” the Railway Board said in a press note.

“Principal chief safety officer, WCR, has been appointed as the convener of the committee,” it said, also mentioning other committee members such as principal chief electrical engineer, principal chief mechanical engineer, principal chief security officer from the WCR zone, and principal chief mechanical engineer from the Integrated Coach Factory, among others.

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