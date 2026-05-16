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Delhi government makes big decision, cuts VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 25% to 7%

Delhi government makes big decision, cuts VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 25% to 7%

Due to the ongoing tension in West Asia, the prices of fuel are skyrocketing all over the world. In such a situation, this step of the Delhi government can make air travel a little cheaper.

(Representational image: arc-refuellers.be)

New Delhi: The Rekha Gupta government of Delhi has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from 25% to 7%. The government claims that all passengers and airline companies will get the benefit from this decision. Earlier, Maharashtra had reduced the tax in the same way, after which the airlines there benefited a lot, and the number of flights also increased.

Prices Of Fuel Are Skyrocketing

Due to the ongoing tension in West Asia, the prices of fuel are skyrocketing all over the world. In such a situation, this step of the Delhi government can make air travel a little cheaper. High VAT on fuel in Delhi has been a major problem for airlines for years. Because of this, air travel is expensive, and there is a fear of increasing the price of airfare.

It is believed that due to the high cost of ATF and VAT, the number of passengers at the airport has gone down. In such a situation, this decision of the Delhi government will give some relief to the airline operators and also increase the number of passengers at the airport.

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Negotiations On This Issue Are Now In The Final Stage

The experts of the airline industry have been advocating for a long time to reduce the tax, so that the airlines can get financial strength and Delhi can maintain its competitive edge as an aviation hub. Now the Delhi government’s decision will benefit the passengers as well as the airline companies. However, the reduced VAT rate from 25% to 7% will be applied initially for a period of 6 months.

Central Government’s Appeal to States

The Union Aviation Ministry had long been appealing to states to reduce VAT on ATF. The Center believes that additional tax pressure on airlines should be reduced during the global crisis. It is important to keep the domestic aviation network stable. The burden of rising fares on passengers should be reduced.

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Many Reliefs Given By The Central Government

The central government has already taken many relief measures. Initiatives like fixing ATF prices for domestic operators, reduction of airport charges and an emergency credit-linked scheme have been taken. Despite this, VAT remains a huge cost at the state level, ranging from 4 to 30 per cent in different states. This step of the Delhi government will increase the competition among the airports in the neighbouring states and make air travel in Delhi cheaper.

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