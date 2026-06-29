Delhi’s Rekha Gupta Government unveils EV policy 2026; check full list of incentives on E vehicles

New Delhi: The Delhi government has introduced the ‘Delhi EV Policy 2026’. This is a comprehensive roadmap aimed at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the capital. The policy will remain in effect until March 31, 2030, and focuses entirely on electric vehicles, as they are zero-emission vehicles and highly beneficial for the environment.
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Under this initiative, the Delhi government has allocated over ₹7,000 crore to make electric mobility affordable and accessible over the next four years. This investment includes more than ₹1,500 crore for purchase incentives, over ₹1,500 crore for vehicle scrapping incentives, ₹1,000 crore for charging infrastructure, and over ₹3,000 crore to cover revenue losses resulting from the waiver of road tax and registration fees for citizens.
Under this policy, a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees will be granted for all electric vehicles. However, for electric four-wheelers, this exemption applies only to vehicles priced up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Year of Registration
|Incentive (1st Year)
|2nd Year
|3rd Year
|Two Wheeler
|Up to Rs 30,000
|Up To Rs 20,000
|Up To Rs 10,000
|Three Wheeler
|Up to Rs 50,000
|Up To Rs 30,000
|Up To Rs 20,000
|N1 Trucks
|Up to Rs 1,00,000
|—
|—
|Year of Registration
|Incentive
|Two Wheeler
|Rs 10,000
|Three Wheeler
|Rs 25,000
|Four Wheeler
|Rs 1,00,000
|N1 Trucks
|Rs 50,000
|Gramin Sewa
|Rs 15,000
N2 (Carrying loads ranging from 3.5 to 12 tonnes) Truck Revolution: To reduce heavy vehicle pollution, the first 1,000 N2 electric trucks purchased within 3 months of notification of will receive a 10-year exemption from “No Entry” timings
All incentives will be disbursed through DBT
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Electric three-wheelers (L5) Passenger & Goods Autos: From 01 January 2027
Electric N1 (capable of carrying loads of up to 3.5 tonnes) goods carriers: From 01 January 2027
Electric two-wheelers: From 01 April 2028
|Effective Date
|Minimum Electric Share of Fleet
|Till completion of year 2 from the date of notification
|10%
|Till completion of year 3 from the date of notification
|20%
|Till 31st March 2030
|30%
Delhi is aiming at expedited augmentation of EV Charging Infrastructure; aim to have over 30,000 charging points across Delhi.
The Delhi EV Policy 2026 will be a transformative and revolutionary policy that not only accelerates the transition to clean mobility but also makes Delhi a national leader in sustainable, affordable and future-ready transportation.
(The dealer shall inform the purchaser at the time of booking of vehicle whether that model is eligible for EV Purchase Incentive.)
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