Delhi’s Rekha Gupta Government unveils EV policy 2026; check full list of incentives on E vehicles

The Delhi government has introduced the 'Delhi EV Policy 2026'. This is a comprehensive roadmap aimed at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the capital.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has introduced the ‘Delhi EV Policy 2026’. This is a comprehensive roadmap aimed at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the capital. The policy will remain in effect until March 31, 2030, and focuses entirely on electric vehicles, as they are zero-emission vehicles and highly beneficial for the environment.

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Under this initiative, the Delhi government has allocated over ₹7,000 crore to make electric mobility affordable and accessible over the next four years. This investment includes more than ₹1,500 crore for purchase incentives, over ₹1,500 crore for vehicle scrapping incentives, ₹1,000 crore for charging infrastructure, and over ₹3,000 crore to cover revenue losses resulting from the waiver of road tax and registration fees for citizens.

Under this policy, a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees will be granted for all electric vehicles. However, for electric four-wheelers, this exemption applies only to vehicles priced up to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Budgetary Breakdown (Approximate)

Purchase Incentives: Over Rs 1,500 crore

Scrapping Incentives: Over Rs 1,500.00 crore

Charging Infrastructure: Rs 1,000 crore

Road Tax & Registration Waivers: Over Rs 3,000 crore in revenue foregone to benefit citizens. Financial Benefits for the Public: 100% waiver on Road tax & Registration fee for all electric vehicles. But for Four- Wheelers, waiver on Road Tax & registration fee is eligible for cars upto the price of Rs. 30 Lakh (ex-showroom price)

Purchase Incentives

Year of Registration Incentive (1st Year) 2nd Year 3rd Year Two Wheeler Up to Rs 30,000 Up To Rs 20,000 Up To Rs 10,000 Three Wheeler Up to Rs 50,000 Up To Rs 30,000 Up To Rs 20,000 N1 Trucks Up to Rs 1,00,000 — —

Scrapping Incentives

Year of Registration Incentive Two Wheeler Rs 10,000 Three Wheeler Rs 25,000 Four Wheeler Rs 1,00,000 N1 Trucks Rs 50,000 Gramin Sewa Rs 15,000

N2 (Carrying loads ranging from 3.5 to 12 tonnes) Truck Revolution: To reduce heavy vehicle pollution, the first 1,000 N2 electric trucks purchased within 3 months of notification of will receive a 10-year exemption from “No Entry” timings

All incentives will be disbursed through DBT

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Mandates (Electric-only registration in Delhi)

Electric three-wheelers (L5) Passenger & Goods Autos: From 01 January 2027

Electric N1 (capable of carrying loads of up to 3.5 tonnes) goods carriers: From 01 January 2027

Electric two-wheelers: From 01 April 2028

School Buses: Electrification targets:

Effective Date Minimum Electric Share of Fleet Till completion of year 2 from the date of notification 10% Till completion of year 3 from the date of notification 20% Till 31st March 2030 30%

Delhi is aiming at expedited augmentation of EV Charging Infrastructure; aim to have over 30,000 charging points across Delhi.

The Delhi EV Policy 2026 will be a transformative and revolutionary policy that not only accelerates the transition to clean mobility but also makes Delhi a national leader in sustainable, affordable and future-ready transportation.

(The dealer shall inform the purchaser at the time of booking of vehicle whether that model is eligible for EV Purchase Incentive.)