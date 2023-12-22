Delhi Govt Holiday List 2024: Check Gazetted & Restricted Public Holidays For Delhi Govt Employees

Home

India observes a long list of public holidays, also known as Government Holidays throughout the year. Check the complete list of Government Holiday in Delhi.

Delhi Govt Holiday List 2024: Delhi has issued a notification declaring the list of gazetted holidays for all government offices in 2024. This notification was issued on 19th October, 2023. The government has also listed restricted holidays in 2024. It states that an employee is entitled to avail himself/herself any of two holidays of the restricted holidays as additional holidays.

A gazetted holiday is an officially declared holiday by the government and published in the official gazette. This designation signifies that the government and other public institutions nationwide recognize and observe it as a national holiday. However, restricted holidays, also known as Optional Holidays, refer to additional days granted by employers to their staff members, supplementing mandatory vacations such as company, regional, and national holidays.

It is to be noted that there are just three national holidays in India Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (15 August), and Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) despite the country’s vast cultural heritage.

Delhi govt holiday 2024 list:

Republic Day – January 26 (Friday) Holi – March 25 (Monday) Good Friday – March 29 (Friday) Id-ul Fitr – April 11 (Thursday) Ram Navami – April 17 (Wednesday) Mahavir Jayanti – April 21 (Sunday) Buddha Purnima – May 23 (Thursday) Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) – June 17 (Monday) Muharram – July 17 (Wednesday) Independence Day – August 15 (Thursday) Janmashtami (Vaishnva) – August 26 (Monday) Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) – September 16 (Monday) Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday – October 02 (Wednesday) Dussehra – October 12 (Saturday) Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday – October 17 (Thursday) Diwali (Deepavali) – October 31 (Thursday) Guru Nanak’s Birthday – November 15 (Friday) Christmas Day – December 25 (Wednesday)

Delhi Restricted holidays in 2024:

New Year’s Day – January 01 Lohri – January 13 Makar Sankranti – January 14 Magha Bihu/ Pongal – January 15 Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday – January 17 Hazarat Ali’s Birthday – January 25 Sri Panchami/Basant Panchami – February 14 Shiva ji Jayanti – February 19 Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday – February 24 Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati – March 06 Maha Shivratri – March 08 Holika Dahan – March 24 Dolyatra – March 25 Easter Sunday – March 31 Jamat-Ul-Vida – April 05 Chaitra Sukladi/ Gudi Padava / Ugadi/ Cheti Chand – April 09 Vaisakhi / Vishu – April 13 Meshadi (Tamil New Year’s Day)/ Vaisakhadi (Bengal)/Bahag Bihu (Assam) – April 14 Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore – May 08 Rath Yatra – July 07 Parsi New Year’s day/ Nauraj – August 15 Raksha Bandhan – August 19 Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi – September 07 Onam or Thiru Onam Day – September 15 Dussehra (Saptami) – October 10 Dussehra (Mahashtami)/ Dussehra (Mahanavmi) – October 11 Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chouth) – October 20 Naraka Chaturdasi – October 31 Govardhan Puja – November 02 Bhai Duj – November 03 Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja) – November 07 Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day – November 24 Christmas Eve – December 24

(Note: Dates may be subject to change; details mentioned here are as per the information available.)

