New Delhi: As onion prices have skyrocketed, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has decided to give some relief to Delhhites, by providing it at Rs 23.90 per kilogram in the city. Yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that people in the national capital can buy onion at Rs 23.90 per kilogramme through mobile vans and at Ration shops from Saturday between 10 AM to 5 PM.

“The Delhi government will provide onions at Rs 23.90 per kg in all 70 Vidhan sabhas through 70 mobile vans and at 400 Ration shops. The rate are for next five days,” the Chief Minister said adding there will be strict action against black marketing. He added, that one individual can buy up to five kilogram of onion at a time.

“We will decide on the further requisition based on the sale and consumption of onions in these five days. We will continue with this move till the prices of onions are stabilised.”

When asked about the number of fair price shops and mobile vans, the Chief Minister said that based on the demand of onions per constituency, the government will determine the requirement of positioning more fair price shops and mobile vans in the city.

“The onion sale points will operate between 10 AM and 5 PM and no ID will be required for purchasing onion from these points. I hope that the people will be honest and only purchase onions for family use”, he added. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has made arrangements for 1 lakh kg of onions.

Notably, the Delhi government is following the directions of the Centre which has asked it to take the key kitchen staple from its buffer stock and sell at a maximum retail price of Rs 23.90 per kg through its civil supplies department and ration shops’.

“We have requested the Delhi government to further boost supply by selling the central buffer stock of onion through its civil supplies department and ration shops,” a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official told PTI.

Following the central government’s direction, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) as well as Mother Dairy are offloading onion from the central buffer stock in the national capital. Mother Dairy is also selling at Rs 23.90 per kg through its Safal outlets.

(With agency inputs)