Indian Railways News: Trains from Delhi-Gurugram to UP and Bihar fully booked during THESE dates; Raksha Bandhan travel to...

New Delhi: With Raksha Bandhan approaching, Indian Railways has informed that the seats on trains heading towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal are already fully booked. Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on several express trains. As a result, passengers travelling towards Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Bihar and Bengal may have to rely on general coaches or buses.
Only a limited number of direct trains operate from Gurugram Railway Station to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal. Therefore, a large number of passengers make their reservations from Delhi. However, most trains operating from Delhi are also fully booked.
Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on several express trains passing through Gurugram. Many passengers are relying on Tatkal tickets to make their journey home. Tatkal tickets can be booked 24 hours before the scheduled arrival of the train at the station.
Due to the large number of passengers travelling for the Raksha Bandhan festival, getting Tatkal tickets will also be difficult. In such a situation, people are likely to visit railway stations for window tickets in addition to booking tickets online. The situation is particularly difficult for trains operating between August 26 and 27. Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on these trains.
Waiting-list status of trains from August 25 to 27
Date
Train
Sleeper
Third AC
Second AC
First AC
August 25
14322 Bhuj-Bareilly Express
30
Regret
5
No coach
August 25
15716 Garib Nawaz Express
75
22
16
2
August 25
20939 Sabarmati-Sultanpur Express
47
31
12
No coach
August 26
15623 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya Express
Regret
Regret
5
2
August 26
14312 Bhuj-Bareilly Express
Regret
Regret
Regret
No coach
August 27
14312 Bhuj-Bareilly Express
Regret
Regret
Regret
No coach
August 27
12372 Bikaner-Howrah Express
73
29
12
4
August 27
15716 Garib Nawaz Express
133
Regret
24
6
Demand for special trains
In view of the Raksha Bandhan festival, passengers travelling from Gurugram to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and other states have demanded that the Railways operate special trains. People said that the lack of available train tickets could cause considerable inconvenience to passengers.
Passengers may be forced to rely on unauthorised private vehicles. These vehicles not only charge higher fares but also tend to carry more passengers than their capacity. Travelling in such vehicles is not safe at all. Therefore, the Railways should operate special trains to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal.