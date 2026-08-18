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  • Indian Railways News: Trains from Delhi-Gurugram to UP and Bihar fully booked during THESE dates; Raksha Bandhan travel to...

Indian Railways News: Trains from Delhi-Gurugram to UP and Bihar fully booked during THESE dates; Raksha Bandhan travel to…

Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on several express trains passing through Gurugram. Many passengers are relying on Tatkal tickets to make their journey home.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 18, 2026, 3:13 PM IST
train night rules
तेज आवाज में फोन या म्यूजिक नहीं

New Delhi: With Raksha Bandhan approaching, Indian Railways has informed that the seats on trains heading towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal are already fully booked. Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on several express trains. As a result, passengers travelling towards Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Bihar and Bengal may have to rely on general coaches or buses.

Only a limited number of direct trains operate from Gurugram Railway Station to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal. Therefore, a large number of passengers make their reservations from Delhi. However, most trains operating from Delhi are also fully booked.

Read more: Raksha Bandhan 2024: A Step-by-Step Guide to Create Traditional Rakhis at Home

Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on several express trains passing through Gurugram. Many passengers are relying on Tatkal tickets to make their journey home. Tatkal tickets can be booked 24 hours before the scheduled arrival of the train at the station.

Due to the large number of passengers travelling for the Raksha Bandhan festival, getting Tatkal tickets will also be difficult. In such a situation, people are likely to visit railway stations for window tickets in addition to booking tickets online. The situation is particularly difficult for trains operating between August 26 and 27. Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on these trains.

Waiting-list status of trains from August 25 to 27

Date Train Sleeper Third AC Second AC First AC
August 25 14322 Bhuj-Bareilly Express 30 Regret 5 No coach
August 25 15716 Garib Nawaz Express 75 22 16 2
August 25 20939 Sabarmati-Sultanpur Express 47 31 12 No coach
August 26 15623 Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya Express Regret Regret 5 2
August 26 14312 Bhuj-Bareilly Express Regret Regret Regret No coach
August 27 14312 Bhuj-Bareilly Express Regret Regret Regret No coach
August 27 12372 Bikaner-Howrah Express 73 29 12 4
August 27 15716 Garib Nawaz Express 133 Regret 24 6

Demand for special trains

In view of the Raksha Bandhan festival, passengers travelling from Gurugram to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and other states have demanded that the Railways operate special trains. People said that the lack of available train tickets could cause considerable inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers may be forced to rely on unauthorised private vehicles. These vehicles not only charge higher fares but also tend to carry more passengers than their capacity. Travelling in such vehicles is not safe at all. Therefore, the Railways should operate special trains to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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