Indian Railways News: Trains from Delhi-Gurugram to UP and Bihar fully booked during THESE dates; Raksha Bandhan travel to…

Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on several express trains passing through Gurugram. Many passengers are relying on Tatkal tickets to make their journey home.

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तेज आवाज में फोन या म्यूजिक नहीं

New Delhi: With Raksha Bandhan approaching, Indian Railways has informed that the seats on trains heading towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal are already fully booked. Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on several express trains. As a result, passengers travelling towards Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Bihar and Bengal may have to rely on general coaches or buses.

Only a limited number of direct trains operate from Gurugram Railway Station to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal. Therefore, a large number of passengers make their reservations from Delhi. However, most trains operating from Delhi are also fully booked.

Waiting-list tickets are also unavailable on several express trains passing through Gurugram. Many passengers are relying on Tatkal tickets to make their journey home. Tatkal tickets can be booked 24 hours before the scheduled arrival of the train at the station.