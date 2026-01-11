Home

Indian Railways update: Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express set to launch soon; check route, time table and important cities

The Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express is expected to cover important cities of UP, Bihar and Bengal including Gaya, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Lucknow.

Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express: In a matter of good news for the residents of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Indian Railways is set to launch a new Amrit Bharat Express train between Howrah and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) covering the important cities of the three cities in its route. Expected to operate under train number 13065, the new Amrit Bharat train is expected to pass through Bandel, Barddhaman, Asansol, Gaya, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Lucknow before reaching the national capital. Here are all the details you need to know about the expected, Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express.

Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express: Route details

Although no officials on the route details of have been released, according to media reports, the train is expected to pass through Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri On Son, Anugraha Narayan Road, Gaya, Koderma, Parasnath, NSCB Gomoh, Dhanbad, Varanasi, Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Maharaja Bijli Pasi (Nihalgarh), Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gajraula, Hapur and Ghaziabad.

Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express: Timetable

Composing of 20 coaches, the Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express is expected to run once in a week.

Howrah- Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express (Train 13065) Station Day Departure HOWRAH THU 23:10 PRADHANKHUNTA — 03:50 NEW WEST CABIN — 11:15 ANAND VIHAR (T) SAT 02:50

Anand Vihar Terminal- Howrah Amrit Bharat Express (Train 13066) Station Day Departure/Arrival ANAND VIHAR (T) SUN 10:50 NEW WEST CABIN — 22:25 PRADHANKHUNTA — 05:50 HOWRAH SAT 05:15 Why is Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express important? The running of the Howrah-Delhi Amrit Bharat express is designed to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

