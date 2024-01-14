Home

Business

Delhi Weather: Departure-Arrival Of Flights Affected By Dense Fog, Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers

Delhi Weather: Departure-Arrival Of Flights Affected By Dense Fog, Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers

Delhi has been experiencing severe cold wave conditions and dense fog resulting in delay of train and flight operations; amid this weather, Delhi's IGI Airport has issued an advisory for all passengers..

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

New Delhi: Dense fog and plunging temperatures are the ‘new normal’ in the whole of North India including New Delhi as winters intensify in this part of the country. The national capital has been experiencing minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius and along with it, is dense fog resulting in zero visibility, causing delays in train and flight operations. The cold wave conditions in the city are to continue for the coming days according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and amid these adverse weather conditions, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has issued a travel advisory for all passengers. Read to know all about it…

Trending Now

Delhi’s IGI Airport Issues Travel Advisory

As mentioned earlier, Delhi’s IGI Airport has issued a travel advisory for all passengers, both domestic and international. According to airport officials, Delhi airport is experiencing delays in both arrivals and departures due to the dense fog and the advisory has warned air passengers of potential delays in both international and domestic travel. The advisory by the airport reads, ‘Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, Any inconvenience is deeply regretted.’

You may like to read

A few hours ago, the official ‘X’ handle of the IGI Airport had issued another advisory which said,, ‘While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.’

The airport authorities initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-lll Instrument Landing System (ILS). The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.

Flights Delayed, IMD-Delhi Police Cautions Road Travelers

The dense fog in the city has made take-off and landing of flights extremely cumbersome. According to officials, airline Vistara’s flight from Delhi to Pune was delayed by more than one hour. Delhi Police has also requested motorists to drive carefully in low visibility and IMD has alerted those traveling on expressways.

IMD Delhi Weather Forecast For This Week

According to the official website of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average maximum and minimum temperatures for January 13 to January 15, 2024 will be 19.9 and 7.4 degree Celsius while for January 16 to January 20, 2024, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be 19.6 to 7.6 degree Celsius. Read further for the day-to-day weather update in Delhi for this coming week..

January 14, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 19 -4 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with dense to very dense fog; cold wave conditions at a few places.

January 15, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 9 – 4 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with dense fog in the morning; cold wave conditions at isolated places.

January 16, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 20– 5 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with dense to very dense fog in the morning.

January 17, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 20– 5 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning.

January 18, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 21 – 6 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

January 19, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 21 – 7 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.