Delhi Liquor Booking app launched: How to book whisky, vodka, gin and beer online; Check 48-hour pickup rule, age limit

Delhi has launched an app, allowing customers aged 25 and above to book liquor online and collect it from selected DSIIDC-run shops. The facility offers online payment and QR code-based pickup, but no home delivery. Customers must collect their orders within 48 hours.

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Delhi Liquor Booking App Launched: How to book whisky, vodka, gin and beer online; Check 48-hour pickup rule, age limit (Image: AI/file)

Delhi residents can now book liquor online through a mobile application launched by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). The facility allows customers to select their preferred liquor brands, pay online and collect their orders from a chosen government-run liquor shop. Officials said the app, called Delhi Liquor Booking, has been introduced to make purchases easier and reduce long queues at retail outlets. However, the service is currently limited to shops operated by DSIIDC and does not cover all liquor stores in the national capital.

The corporation runs 208 liquor outlets across Delhi. Customers using the app can check the brands available at participating stores, select bottle sizes and quantities, and complete their payment online.

After placing an order, users receive a QR code. They must show this code at the selected shop to collect the liquor they have booked.

How to book liquor through the Delhi Liquor Booking App

The app allows customers to complete most of the booking process before visiting the store. Here is how the facility works:

Download and open the Delhi Liquor Booking app.

Browse the available liquor brands and select the preferred product.

Choose a DSIIDC-operated liquor outlet for collection.

Select the bottle size and quantity.

Complete the payment through the available online payment option.

Receive the QR code generated after successful booking.

Visit the selected store and show the QR code to collect the order.

Customers should check the product details and store information carefully before making a payment.

No home delivery, collection required within 48 hours

The new app does not provide home delivery. Customers must visit the store they selected while booking and collect their purchases themselves. Officials said the booked liquor must be collected within 48 hours. The QR code issued after payment is used to verify the order at the outlet.

Customers can cancel their orders before collecting the liquor. However, once the products have been sold and collected, returns are not allowed under the stated rules.

The facility is intended to make purchases more convenient, but customers will still need to travel to the selected shop to receive their orders.

Who can use the App?

The online booking facility is available only to people aged 25 years or above, according to officials.

The report also cites the following purchase limits under the applicable excise rules:

Whisky and other spirits: Up to 9 litres.

Beer: Up to 18 litres.

Customers should check the current Delhi excise rules for the exact limits applicable to their circumstances and any additional restrictions.

Why has Delhi introduced Online Liquor Booking?

The main aim is to reduce waiting times and make transactions at government liquor stores more organised.

During busy hours, queues at liquor shops can put pressure on payment counters and staff. By allowing customers to choose products and pay in advance, the app is expected to reduce the time spent completing purchases inside stores.

The system may also help customers check the available brands before travelling to an outlet. Digital payments and electronic order records could make billing easier to track.

However, officials said the response to the service has been limited so far. Any decision to expand it will depend on how customers use the facility.

Does the app cover all liquor shops in Delhi?

No. At present, the booking facility is available only at DSIIDC-operated outlets. DSIIDC is one of four government corporations authorised to run retail liquor shops in Delhi. Together, these corporations operate more than 700 outlets across the city.

Customers who want to use the app must therefore choose a participating DSIIDC store. Liquor shops operated by the other government corporations are not covered by the current service.