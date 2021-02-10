New Delhi: Liquor prices in Delhi may rise by 50 per cent as the Kejriwal government is considering a move to raise the excise duty on alcohol and change the format of retail sales. If the changes come into effect, booze prizes in the Delhi-NCR could shoot to an all-time high, irrespective of whether it is being sold by the government or privately-owned shops. Also Read - Kejriwal's Daughter Duped of Rs 34,000 on E-Commerce Site, Here Are 5 Tips to Protect Yourself From Online Fraud

Here’s what you should know:

1) According to a report by MoneyControl, an expert panel formed by the Delhi government has recommended a near 50 per cent increase in alcohol prices and raise its revenue from Indian liquor, foreign liquor and country liquor to nearly Rs 8,000 crore from the current earning of Rs 5,000 crore. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter Duped of Rs 34000 While Trying To Sell Sofa Online

2) The Delhi government now earns excise revenue of Rs 46 crore from brand registration, Rs 4,507 crore from Indian liquor, Rs 240 crore from foreign liquor and Rs 210 crore from country liquor, MoneyControl reported. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Switch Delhi' Campaign to Promote Electric Vehicles | All You Need to Know

3) Further, Rs 170 crore is also earned from licence fee from restaurants and bars servings liquor, Rs 300 crore from export and permit fees and Rs 40 crores from retail licences, the report further stated.

4) The entire revenue totals up to Rs 5,068.70 crore. The AAP government now wants the revenue from liquor to increase to nearly Rs 8,000 crore.

5) The implementation of the new changes can also land small and medium manufacturers into trouble. As per the expert committee’s recommendations, rum and whisky brands selling liquor below Rs 140 should be abolished to control quality.

6) The panel has also suggested lowering the legal drinking age to 21 in the national capital.

7) As per suggestions, the timings of restaurants and bars serving liquor may also be extended.