New Delhi: After remaining closed for a month and a half, all private liquor shops in Delhi will reopen today. The Delhi government on Tuesday bid adieu to retail liquor business as a new excise regime is set to hit the city markets. Yesterday was the last business day for nearly 600 government-run liquor shops operating across the national capital.Also Read - New Liquor Policy In Delhi From Nov 17; MRP Fixed For 184 Alcohol Brands | Know More

As per the new liquor policy, unlike old shops where customers had to stand out on roads and liquor was sold to them through a small window, the new shops will be walk-in. The liquor business will now be handled completely by private players. Also Read - Delhi Govt Extends Excise Licenses of Liquor Shops, Clubs For THIS Period. Check Details

While the total number of liquor vends – 849 – will remain the same as earlier, the shops have been redistributed to have an equal distribution across the city to discourage bootlegging. The city has been divided into 32 zones comprising 280 wards. Each ward will have around 3 liquor vends. Also Read - BIG Decision on Delhi Liquor Stores: Kejriwal Orders Deployment of Marshals at Alcohol Shops to Ensure Covid-Appropriate Behaviour

While all private vends can reopen on Wednesday, some of them are still not ready and are under renovation.

As per the new excise policy, which was put in public domain in July this year,

Classy liquor vends will be set up in 32 zones across the city. One retail licensee will have 27 liquor shops per zone.

The new policy aims at revolutionising the consumer experience by replacing the existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city with posh and stylish liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with walk-in facility.

These shops will be spacious, well lit and air-conditioned. It will also have CCTV cameras.

The policy also allows opening of five super-premium retail vends having an area of 2,500 square feet . Liquor tasting facility will also be developed at these super-premium retail vends.

The policy also bars selling liquor through grilled shops with people crowding outside on roads and pavements.

Delhi Liquor Trade Association President Naresh Goyal said that there are chances of chaos in the beginning as all shops will not be able to start functioning from Wednesday.

“Not more than 250-300 shops will be able to function on the first day. There maybe some shortage in the initial few days due to lesser number of shops, however, it will end as new vends come up,” Goyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Officials of the Excise Department said that licences have been distributed to all applicants in 32 zones but about 300-350 shops are likely to start operations on the first day of the new excise regime.

They said that provisional licences have been given to around 350 shops and registration of over 200 brands have been done with 10 wholesale licensees. The wholesale licensees have procured nine lakh litres of liquor of various brands so far.

Liquor to be costly?

Liquor prices in the city might go up as the private vends open from today under Delhi government’s new excise policy.

The Excise Department, which is in the process of fixing the maximum retail price (MRP) of brands to be registered in Delhi, said the wholesale price of all types of liquor are likely to increase by 8-9 per cent.

The impact on wholesale price due to incorporation of factors like central sales tax at 2 per cent, profit margin for wholesaler, import pass fee and freight and handling charges, as approved in the Excise Policy 2021-22, will cause 10 to 25 per cent rise for some brands of whisky (Indian manufactured foreign liquor), with fluctuation per unit from 8 per cent (Royal Stag Premier) to 25.9 per cent (Blenders Pride Rare), the government had said in an order last month.

In the old regime, Delhi had 260 privately owned liquor vends and nearly 600 government-run liquor shops.

The private liquor vends had already shut operations on September 30, and the government ones which were operating in the transition period of one-and-a-half months wrapped up their business on Tuesday night.

The government had kept a total reserve price for all the 32 zones at around ₹ 7,041 crore but it earned about ₹ 8,917.59 crore through bidding.

The Delhi government had already issued guidelines regarding placing order and receiving the liquor stock for upcoming swanky shops under the new regime.

(With PTI inputs)