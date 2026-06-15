Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train service to be extended to Rajasthan via Haryana; check details

The NCRTC has requested an extra 123 acres of land across Pachgaon and Dharuhera for commercial activities.

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New Delhi: Preparations are underway to extend the Namo Bharat train service—currently operating between Delhi and Meerut—into Rajasthan via Haryana. A significant change has been made to this route: the train’s depot will now be constructed at Pachgaon instead of Dharuhera. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has requested approximately 99 acres of land for this purpose. The District Deputy Commissioner has selected the site and submitted a proposal to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC).

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The train will run from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Behror in Rajasthan. In the first phase, it will operate between Sarai Kale Khan and Bawal (Haryana). A total of 15 new stations will be built along this route, several of which will be underground.

How Many Stations Will Be Underground?

A total of eight underground stations will be constructed between Sarai Kale Khan and Bawal. They are:

Delhi: INA, Munirka, and Aerocity.

Haryana: Gurugram Cyber ​​City, Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Kherki Daula, and Manesar.

Why Was The Decision Regarding The Depot Changed?

Initially, the NCRTC had requested 172 acres of land in Dharuhera to build the metro depot. However, the plan has been revised, and the decision has been made to construct the depot near the Pachgaon station. Additionally, the NCRTC has requested an extra 123 acres of land across Pachgaon and Dharuhera for commercial activities (such as shops, malls, or offices).

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How Much Work Has Been Completed So Far?

The survey for the stretch from Cyber ​​City to Bawal (approximately 93.5 km) has been completed, pile tests have been conducted at 22 locations to assess soil stability, and locations have been identified for the relocation of water, sewer, and gas pipelines along the route.