New Delhi: Here comes a big update for people who commute daily from Delhi to Meerut. Soon you will be able to cover the distance in just 55 minutes. India’s first rapid rail transit system, developed by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in Ghaziabad, is getting ready for the trial run. The regional transport system will be operational from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad.Also Read - What About 'Vocal For Local?' #BoycottChina Trends on Twitter After Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Project Awarded to Chinese Company

As per a news report by India Today, two types of trains will run under Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The first train is called Rapid Rail and will operate from Modipuram via Begumpur Partapur to Sarai Kale Khan of Delhi. And the second train is called Meerut Metro and will run from Modipuram via Begumpur to Partapur. Also Read - Naidu hands over release order of Rs 1,263 cr to UP CM

As per the report, over 30 rapid rail trains will operate at a frequency of every 10 minutes and the trains will run at a speed of 160 km/hr and will cover the distance between Delhi to Meerut in just 55 minutes. Also Read - NCRPB has sanctioned 25 projects for Haryana: Naidu

The construction of the railway corridor from Delhi to Ghaziabad’s Duhai is being completed and is in the final stage.

As per the report, the Regional Rapid Rail has been assembled in Duhai Depot and a total of 17 railway lines have been built in this depot out of which there are 11 stabling lines, 2 workshop lines, 3 internal way lines and 1 heavy internal line.

India’s First Rapid Rail Transit System: New Features