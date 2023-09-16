By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Metro Airport Express Line Extended To YashoBhoomi; Station Name, Parking And All Other Details Here
The new metro line and convention center are part of a larger effort to improve infrastructure and connectivity in Dwarka, a rapidly developing suburb of Delhi.
New Delhi: A new Delhi Metro line connecting Dwarka Sector 21 and the India International Convention Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi, will open to the public on September 17th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the IICC and the metro extension on Sunday, September 18th as per a report in the Livemint.
The metro extension is nearly 2 kilometers long and includes one new station at Dwarka Sector 25. The IICC is a state-of-the-art convention center that is expected to host major events and conferences. The new metro line and convention center are part of a larger effort to improve infrastructure and connectivity in Dwarka, a rapidly developing suburb of Delhi.
Total length Of Airport Express Line Crosess 24 km
“Passenger operations on this new extension will be started from 3 pm onwards on the same day, that is, Sunday, September 17. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will become 24.9 km,” DMRC was quoted saying by the report.
Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25: Station Details
- 2.2 kilometers long
- 17 meters deep from the surface
- Standard gauge
- Orange color code
- Has 7 entry and exit points
- Has 22 escalators
Airport Express Line Stations: Full List
- New Delhi (interchange with Yellow Line)
- Shivaji Stadium
- Dhaula Kuan
- Delhi Aerocity
- Airport (T-3)
- Dwarka Sec-21 (interchange with Blue Line)
- Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25
Subway Connectivity:
- Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 Metro Station has three subways:
- A 735m long subway connects the station to Yashobhoomi (exhibition halls, convention center, and Central Arena).
- Another connects the entry/exit across the Dwarka Expressway.
- The third connects the Metro station to the foyer of Future Exhibition halls of the Yashobhoomi complex.
Parking Facility Details
There is a public parking lot available near Gate No. 2 of the YashoBhoomi Complex. It will be operated by the staff of YashoBhoomi.
YashoBhoomi: Watch Visuals
#WATCH | Visuals of ‘YashoBhoomi’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation at Dwarka on 17th September in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/j5D86ruHAv
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023
YashoBhoomi: Interesting Facts
- YashoBhoomi is spread over a total project area of over 8.9 lakh sq m and total built up area of more than 1.8 lakh sq metre
- YashoBhoomi will be listed amongst world’s largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities
- The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 sq m of area
- The conventional centre comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.
- It has the largest LED media facade in the country
