Delhi Metro big update: Good news for Delhi NCR commuters as city to get India’s first 3-coach metro train, 8 new stations

The Delhi Metro Phase IV expansion will feature India’s first 3-coach metro line on the Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block route, enhancing short-distance urban travel.

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Delhi Metro- File image

Delhi Metro big update: In a matter of good news for South Delhi commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is expanding its network under Phase IV with a brand-new 8 km elevated corridor connecting Lajpat Nagar directly to Saket G Block. Designed to streamline daily travel, reduce road congestion, and provide seamless transit options, this upcoming line will dramatically boost connectivity across major residential and commercial hubs. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi Metro upgrade.

Key Highlights of the New Metro Line:

Project Scope: An 8 km elevated corridor constructed under Delhi Metro’s Phase IV expansion. Stations Covered: Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-I, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket Court, Pushp Vihar and Saket G Block. Commuter Benefits: Dramatically improves accessibility, reduces travel times and offers convenient interchange options across busy South Delhi neighborhoods.

New Delhi metro to carry 900 passengers per trip with capacity of 300 per coach

The upcoming three-coach metro trains are tailored specifically to meet projected demand on the new corridor, accommodating roughly 900 passengers per trip with a capacity of 300 per coach. Additionally, Lajpat Nagar is set to become a massive transit hub. The new station will link the Golden Line with the existing Violet and Pink lines, offering commuters seamless interchanges and far better access across the capital.

Delhi government to launch ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ for residents

The Delhi government will launch a month-long public service campaign, the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced.

The campaign will see government departments roll out a range of public welfare activities, including blood donation drives, health camps for senior citizens, worker registration, cleanliness campaigns and plantation programmes. Development projects worth around ₹13,820 crore are also scheduled to be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid during the month-long campaign.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, Gupta said the initiative was intended to turn the Prime Minister’s birthday into a month of public service and outreach. She said the spirit of service should remain at the centre of governance and that government power should be used as a means to serve citizens rather than as a privilege.

The campaign will begin on September 17 with a mega blood donation camp organised by the Health Department. The government has set a target of collecting 2,500 units of blood in a single day.

(With inputs from agencies)