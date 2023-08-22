Home

Business

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Buy QR Code-Based Tickets On IRCTC App; Here’s How

Delhi Metro Commuters Can Now Buy QR Code-Based Tickets On IRCTC App; Here’s How

You may now simply purchase QR code-based tickets for DMRC trips if you purchase tickets for trains, planes, or buses through the IRCTC website.

Commuters can now book Delhi Metro tickets on the IRCTC website or app.

New Delhi: Only a few weeks ago, IRCTC and DMRC signed an agreement to allow passengers to buy QR code-based Delhi Metro tickets through the IRCTC platform and in a very quick time, the Delhi Metro. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) partnered to offer QR code-based Delhi Metro tickets. This means that passengers can now book Delhi Metro tickets on the IRCTC website or app. The tickets will be in the form of QR codes, which can be scanned at the entry gates of the metro stations.

Trending Now

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that IRCTC has signed a MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on August 14, 2023, for providing QR code-based DMRC tickets through the IRCTC Platform,” IRCTC stated in a statement lunching the same.

Delhi Metro QR Code-Based: Here’s How To Buy

You may now simply purchase QR code-based tickets for DMRC trips if you purchase tickets for trains, planes, or buses through the IRCTC website. Simply utilize the IRCTC’s Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) and pay the modest Rs 5 cost. You won’t have to stand in long lines and will have more time to appreciate your travel locations if you do it this way.

IRCTC In Competition With Trainman?

In June, IRCTC stressed that there is no rivalry between IRCTC and its agents in response to reports that Adani would likely enter the market after acquiring Trainman. The business went on to say that Trainman, one of IRCTC’s 32 B2C partners, contributes just 0.13 percent of all reserved ticket sales, as per the Free Press Journal.

ONE INDIA-ONE TICKET Initiative!

“ONE INDIA-ONE TICKET INITIATIVE! A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today between the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to enhance the convenience and ease of travel for passengers.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES